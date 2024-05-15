GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers’ schedule for the 2024 season has been released.

The Packers will open the season in São Paulo, Brazil, marking the sixth straight year and the 10th time in the last 12 seasons that Green Bay has started the season as the road team, and it is the first time over that span that it will be against a team outside the NFC North.

The Packers’ schedule is highlighted by a playoff rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, who come to Lambeau in Week 12, as well as playing at home against the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night.

It is the second straight year that Green Bay has played on Thanksgiving but only the second time the Packers have played at home on the holiday since 1923.

For the fourth straight season and the fifth time in the last six years, the Packers will finish the regular season with back-to-back NFC North contests. For the second consecutive season they will travel a state over to take on the Vikings in Week 17 and then return home to face the Bears in the season finale on a date and time to be determined.

It is the first time in the history of the series that the Packers will host the Bears in the season finale in back-to-back years…and the fourth that the two have ended the regular season at Lambeau Field…In three of the last four seasons and in 11 of the last 13 years, the Packers-Bears game at Lambeau Field has been played in prime time.

This year will be the first time that nine regular-season games will be played at Lambeau Field.