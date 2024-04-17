MILWAUKEE — Greendale pickleballer Todd Hajeski is taking his hobby to a new level this week by competing in the United States Open in Naples, Florida.

The event boasts thousands of players in multiple brackets based on age and skill level. So many wanted to play that getting selected is literally like winning the lottery. Hajeski applied for this year’s tournament while a spectator at the 2023 event:

“I put in my skill level and age group and got picked through the lottery,” the Greendale resident told WTMJ.

The event runs from April 13th through the 20th, but Hajeski and his doubles partner will play their full tournament in a single day.

“We start in the morning. We keep winning, we keep playing,” Hajeski said.

Hajeski only took up the game a few years ago as it began exploding in popularity.

“That’s the great thing about it — it’s easy entry,” he told WTMJ. “Anybody can pick it up, but it’s difficult to master, so you want to keep playing as well too.”

Training outside when the weather allows, and anywhere indoors he can find the space, Hajeski wants to make a run at a medal:

“I hope to come home a U.S. Open Champion.”

If you would like to learn more about the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships, click here to visit their website.

