MILWAUKEE – A decision is expected Tuesday on whether the Brewers put outfielder Christian Yelich on the Injured List. Yelich has missed three games because of a bad back.

“It’s awful,” manager Pat Murphy said of the outfielder’s injury. “He’s having an MVP-like season right out-of-the-box. It’s devastating to take that guy out of the order.”

Murphy told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday he wasn’t certain the former MVP would go on the IL.

“I don’t think (he’ll be out) too long,” Murphy said. “Yelich has had chronic back issues. He knows how to manage it. We’re giving him a chance to heal.”

