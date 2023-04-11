MILWAUKEE — Two of Wisconsin’s health and medical organizations, Froedtert Health and ThedaCare, have announced an intention to come together and become one system.

According to a joint press release from the two organizations, Froedtert Health and ThedaCare have signed a letter of intent to begin combining each institution into a singular health system that will focus on advancing local healthcare and creating healthier communities in Wisconsin.

“[We] have signed a letter of intent to start a process to combine our organizations into one health system to advance local health care for our patients and improve the health and well-being of our communities,” the two organizations wrote in a statement.

Froedtert Health and ThedaCare, along with the Medical College of Wisconsin, held a press conference today at 11 a.m. to officially announce the merger.

“Our Wisconsin roots have been instrumental in building creative solutions to meet our communities’ health needs,” Cathy Jacobson, President and CEO of Froedtert Health said. “By coming together with the state’s leader in regional community health, our combined organization will be poised to meaningfully address health equity and disparities, enhance access to a broader array of services and make it easier for patients to navigate the health care system.

This is a developing story. Check back later on WTMJ.com and on air for more information.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Wisconsin leaders react to the deaths of two Barron County area police officers