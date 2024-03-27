MILWAUKEE — A stray bullet pierced the side of a home near N 38th St & W Rohr Ave on Tuesday night, striking and injuring a 6-year-old boy who was playing video games before his bedtime. The extent of his injuries remains unclear, but he is expected to survive.

The shooting, first reported by our news partners at TMJ4, took place around 9 p.m. CST on Tuesday, March 26. Milwaukee police investigators say they do not have any suspects in custody. It remains unclear whether they are pursuing any specific suspect at this point in the investigation.

TMJ4’s Mary Jo Ola spoke with the victim’s mother, who said the young boy had just gotten ready for bed when he entered his living room to unwind. The shooting took place outside their home and the young boy was struck by a stray bullet.

He’s expected to be discharged from the hospital later today, Ola reports.

Do you have information about this shooting? You are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. Do you need to remain anonymous? You can submit a tip without your identity by contacting the Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or through the P3 Tips App.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

