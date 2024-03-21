MADISON, Wis. — In joining Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos dismissed the recent attempt to recall him from his position as a “half-hearted” effort lacking validity.

He told WTMJ’s Julia Fello and Greg Matzek that his team’s investigation into the recall effort found between 300-to-400 duplicate signatures; and that more than half of the petition’s signatures came from outside the eligible area.

“For all of us who care about election integrity, the idea of saying that we’re going to allow felons to do things illegally and that we’re going to have fraudulent signatures should concern us all,” Vos said. “We had a case where someone had dementia and she can’t even write her own name, but her name was on [the recall petition].”

Robin Vos told WTMJ that his team intends to file a petition against the recall effort on Thursday, March 21, 2024 — the final day he’s eligible to do so. In turn, his team also launched an online platform where community members and concerned citizens can search if their name was fraudulently added to the petition. Click here to visit that site.

“We think there’s gonna be a pretty clear-cut case that the people who put together this recall didn’t really know what they were doing, paid professionals to do a half-hearted job, and ultimately failed in their effort due to their own ineptitude and half-hearted effort to get this done.”

As reported here, Robin Vos is being targeted for recall because he refused to impeach Wisconsin’s leading election official or decertify the results of the 2020 Presidential election. However, he does not believe the supporters of former President Donald Trump behind this effort are truly Republican, claiming it’s a non-partisan attempt to take his power.

“In the past, they might’ve said they were Republicans, but I don’t know many Republicans who work with Democrats to defeat another Republican. Doesn’t make much sense to me,” Vos told WTMJ. “They were worried about what happened in the 2020 Election. I think we all know there were some challenges, but we are way beyond that now. They have gotten to the point where they can’t let go of the past, and they are just obsessed with it.”

Despite that being the case, he has continued to put his confidence behind Trump with the 2024 Presidential Election looming in November.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating falsified signatures and attempted fraud in relation to this recall effort.

