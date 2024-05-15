People shouldn’t brush their teeth immediately after eating breakfast, or after they vomit, according to a dentist’s post on TikTok. The viral video was posted by London Dentist, Dr. Shaadi Manouchehri.

“My nieces asked me ‘Hey Aunt Angela, is this (TikTok video) true?'” Dr. Angela Lueck, of Riverwalk Dentistry, joked to WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News.

“(Dr. Manouchehri) is most certainly right,” Lueck added. “After you’ve eaten, if you’ve vomited, or even first thing in the morning, the PH in your mouth is acidic. The acidic environment will deteriorate and wear away your enamel, if you use a toothbrush.”

It is best to wait for your mouth to neutralize, according to Dr. Lueck. Usually about 30 to 60 minutes.

“Chewing gum can help wash away the acid,” Lueck said. “There are certain (non-alcohol) mouth rinses you can use. Or baking soda and water will immediately neutralize the acidity and you can then immediately brush your teeth.

