GLENDALE, Wis – In the Glen Hills Middle School Library on Wednesday night, the Glendale-River Hills School Board approved $1 million dollars in cuts to staffing for the 2024-25 school year. Aside from that information, specifics of the cuts were slim.

The decision was the first action taken by the board when they entered opened session. Board President Danielle Bailey said they made the decision out of respect for their staff: “This was the first step we had to take right away… due to feedback we received during budget sessions with our staff, in consideration of requests that they be notified as soon as possible,” said President Bailey. “The reductions are primarily through attrition, retirement, and resignation. The reductions we are making will have minimal impact on programming and no impact on class sizes.”

President Bailey went on to say more specific information will be released to the public before the District’s Spring Break, which begins Monday, March 25th.

The reductions come on the heels of the Glendale-River Hills School Board discovering a $3.6 million dollar budget deficit. The district has said the shortfall in funding is because of errors in accounting and budgeting by employees who are no longer in the district. They do not suspect criminal activity at this time, but are working with professionals at Baird to study past spending.

The District includes Parkway Elementary and Glen Hills Middle School.

