GREEN BAY – UW-Green Bay shocked the college basketball world when the school announced Tuesday it had hired a national radio host to coach the men’s basketball team.

What was equally shocking to Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch, was that new coach Doug Gottlieb intends to continue hosting his radio show.

“The reason most sane people DON’T go into coaching is the hours (you need to work) are obscene,” Tauscher told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News on Wednesday. “I know what coaches put themselves through (in order to be successful). They can’t have another full-time job if they’re going to be good at what they do.”

“Coaching is a lifestyle. It is NOT a part-time deal.”

It’ll be fascinating to see what happens, Tauscher admitted. Plus, he joked the Gottlieb hire “opens up new avenues for anyone who works in radio.”

A full time radio host AND a full time D-1 Head Basketball Coach.



How is @GottliebShow going to do it?@MarkTauscher65 joined Wisconsin's Morning News to discuss.

Listen to the full interview w/ Tausch here: https://t.co/UN4PJCZA1p pic.twitter.com/p4uLQHflfl — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) May 15, 2024

Later on Wis. Morning News, WTMJ’s Michelle Richards and Erik Bilstad discussed the challenges parents face when trying to be volunteer coaches.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Former Kenosha teacher charged with disorderly conduct over alleged grooming relationship with a student