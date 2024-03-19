Tuesday may be the first day of Spring, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with snow.

Snowfall is expected Friday morning, says Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky.

“I do think people north of West Bend should be alert. There could be snow-blower type snow,” Niznansky told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News on Tuesday.

The forecast will be fine-tuned over the next 24-hours, according to Niznansky.

“(In the Milwaukee area), I don’t think Friday is a major winter storm,” he explained. “But we can’t rule out a couple of slushy inches of snow.”

Another round of snow could come on Sunday, but Niznansky stressed it’s too soon to determine snowfall amounts.

“We’re in an active pattern,” he said.

