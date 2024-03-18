TWO RIVERS, Wis. — A red and white plaid blanket that was discovered earlier in the investigation into missing three-year-old Elijah Vue has now been confirmed as belonging to the young boy, the Two Rivers Police Department announced on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the blanket was found east of County Rd B on Goodwin Rd in Manitowoc County. This location is approx. 3.7 miles from the 3900-block of Mishicot Rd in the City of Two Rivers — the location where Elijah Vue was reported missing on February 20, 2024.

“We continue to request the public’s assistance in checking all urban and rural areas, including water, to find Elijah and locate any evidence related to his disappearance,” Ben Meinnert, Chief of Two Rivers’ Police Department, wrote in a released statement “Please continue to search and contact us immediately with any information you feel relevant through our tip line (844-267-6648), the Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers P3 App, or our police department email.“

Up to $40,000 in rewards are available for information leading to Elijah’s discovery. That includes $10,000 from the Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers for the arrest and subsequent charges against the individual(s) responsible for the young boy’s disappearance.

There is also a $15,000 reward for information on his location leading to Elijah Vue’s return, or an arrest/conviction of those responsible. The City of Two Rivers also raised $15,000 in donations to increase the sum of possible cash rewards to bring the young boy home.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if/when further details come to light.

