BIRMINGHAM, AL – Cherry Starr, the widow to former Packers quarterback Bart Starr, has died.

“Cherry Morton Starr passed away peacefully at her Birmingham home with her family and close friends at her side.” the Starr Children’s Fund said in a statement Tuesday. “While we are deeply saddened to lose her, we are filled with ineffable joy regarding what is now taking place, per the last note we wrote to her: ‘For 65 years you and Dad fell in love with each other every day. And while you have been able to hold close to your heart your sweet memories of him, soon you will be able to experience something miraculous: You will be reunited with your best friend, allowing both of you the opportunity to fall even deeper in love, each day, for eternity.'”

Starr’s last visit to Green Bay came during a Packers Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2022.

Starr was 89 years old.

