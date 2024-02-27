MILWAUKEE — Get ready for a weather rollercoaster in southeast Wisconsin!
Spring-like showers/storms turn to a blast of cold air and even snow showers by Wednesday morning, according to the Storm Team 4 forecast.
Milwaukee could reach a record-breaking 65-degrees Tuesday afternoon. Given the warm temperatures & low-level moisture, a few storms are possible. Strong to severe storms are possible – one or two could produce damaging hail and/or wind, says Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brandon Johnson.
Temperatures plunge into the 20’s by daybreak Wednesday. Wind chills could drop into the teens.
“We could have some pretty good thunderstorms (between 5p-8p on Tuesday),” Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznanksy told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “The best chance is in our southern counties.”
A few snow showers are possible – leaving a dusting to half an inch of accumulation. Any wet pavement from the previous showers/storms may freeze – leading to slick & slippery spots Wednesday morning. Highs will barely crack 30-degrees on Wednesday afternoon.
STORM TEAM 4CAST 5 AM 2/27/2024
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy; PM Chance Showers/Storms
High: Up to 70 at the Lake, 73 Inland
Wind: SW 10-20 G 25 mph
TONIGHT: Showers/Storms; Turning Cold & Blustery; Change to Snow
Low: 20
Wind: W/NW 10-20 mph
WEDNESDAY: Chance Early Snow; Blustery with Gradual Clearing
High: 28
Wind Chills: Teens and 20s
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
High: 42
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 48
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 57
