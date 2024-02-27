MILWAUKEE — Get ready for a weather rollercoaster in southeast Wisconsin!

Spring-like showers/storms turn to a blast of cold air and even snow showers by Wednesday morning, according to the Storm Team 4 forecast.

Milwaukee could reach a record-breaking 65-degrees Tuesday afternoon. Given the warm temperatures & low-level moisture, a few storms are possible. Strong to severe storms are possible – one or two could produce damaging hail and/or wind, says Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brandon Johnson.

Temperatures plunge into the 20’s by daybreak Wednesday. Wind chills could drop into the teens.

“We could have some pretty good thunderstorms (between 5p-8p on Tuesday),” Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznanksy told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “The best chance is in our southern counties.”

A few snow showers are possible – leaving a dusting to half an inch of accumulation. Any wet pavement from the previous showers/storms may freeze – leading to slick & slippery spots Wednesday morning. Highs will barely crack 30-degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

STORM TEAM 4CAST 5 AM 2/27/2024

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy; PM Chance Showers/Storms

High: Up to 70 at the Lake, 73 Inland

Wind: SW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Showers/Storms; Turning Cold & Blustery; Change to Snow

Low: 20

Wind: W/NW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance Early Snow; Blustery with Gradual Clearing

High: 28

Wind Chills: Teens and 20s

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 42

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 57

