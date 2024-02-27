MILWAUKEE – The Apple Vision Pro is out with mixed reviews. The Apple VR/AR headset sells for $3,499.
In order to properly assess the new technology, the Wis. Morning News crew invited tech guru Tim Remshak to the studio for a hands-on look at the device.
“I can see the device evolving (into more function),” Remshak said. “Right now, it’s a great toy.”
A point-of-view look at the @AppleVisionPro— 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) February 14, 2024
Shoutout to our tech guru Tim Remshak for letting us test out the newest in tech
More Wisconsin's Morning News available on our show's website: https://t.co/AdhstoyMzk pic.twitter.com/6ay6xsvWsA
