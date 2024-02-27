Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano is joined by Jeff Szalacinski, Vice President of Insurance Operations for R&R Insurance to discuss the ways you can insure yourself or your business from cybercrime — an increasingly relevant issue for people across Wisconsin and the broader United States.

“It’s no longer merely a work problem. It can have a devastating effect on your personal life as well,” Szalacinski explained. “These events are more severe, they happen more frequently, and we’ve seen them with some very revered brands in our area just recently.”

