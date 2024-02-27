MILWAUKEE — Police have released images of a Milwaukee armed robbery suspect accused of flashing a firearm and demanding money from a convenience store employee early on Tuesday morning.

Milwaukee police officers say he entered the store on the 7500-block of W Stevenson St near the intersection with N 76th St around 5:35 a.m. CST on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. He allegedly approached the employee, showed his weapon and demanded money. Authorities say he fled on foot after that.

According to the release from the Milwaukee Police Department, the suspect is just under six feet tall weighing approximately 350 lbs with wide shoulders and a stocky build. Photos and details from MPD officials confirm he is an African American man who wore a black facemask, a black zip-up hoodie with a blue zipper, dark boots and a white backpack or similar bag that was hidden under the front of his jacket.

No further details regarding the suspect’s identity, how much money he took, or where he went next have been revealed. Now, the Milwaukee Police Department is turning to its community for help.

Do you have any information that would lead to the arrest of this Milwaukee armed robbery suspect? If so, the MPD urges you to contact them immediately by calling (414) 935-7360. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by contacting the Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or via P3 Tips.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

