MADISON — A bill that would commit millions of dollars to fight polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS polluting water in Wisconsin, currently sits on Governor Evers’ desk.

Since the Governor doesn’t believe it addresses the root of the problem, it is unlikely he will sign it. Thursday is the last day of the Assembly’s session.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that remain intact in nature. They are typically found in products like clothing and cookware. They used to be used in fire-suppression foam. Today, the chemicals have been linked to reproductive issues, weak immune systems and cancer.

The chemicals have been found in various Wisconsin cities including Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay; as well as several rural communities across the state. One supervisor in Campbell told the Associated Press they have been drinking bottled water for years.

That same supervisor also opposes SB 312 put forward by the Senate in November. It would direct $125 million to municipalities fighting the chemicals but dramatically roll back the state’s enforcement authority of environmental laws.

Under the bill, the DNR would be unable to take action against landowners who spread PFAS if the landowner has a license or permit. If the DNR were to begin work on a piece of land contaminated with PFAS, the landowners would not be held liable legally or financially.

Dr. Mordecai Lee is a professor of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a former member of the State Assembly. He says it is a difficult position for lawmakers who oppose government intervention:

“[It is difficult] if one is anti-regulation but your constituents are screaming they can’t drink the water that comes out of the tap,” Dr. Lee said. “They have tried by sending a bill to the Governor, but it sounds like he is very insistent that the DNR regulate PFAS the same way it regulates clean water and clean air.”

SB 312 was passed in November of 2023, and Republicans have since urged Governor Evers to sign it. On Wednesday, Governor Evers sent a letter to the bill’s authors saying it does not hold polluters accountable for their actions, and no changes have been made that would earn the Governor’s support.

Time is running out in the Assembly’s current session before they break during reelection season. Dr. Lee says he thinks it could be brought before the Assembly before the next session begins:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if either the Governor calls them into a special session before the end of the year or they decide to go into their own session to deal with PFAS,” Dr. Lee said. “It’s screaming for a compromise.”

