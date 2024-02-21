Decision Wisconsin: the results are in from Tuesday’s 2024 spring primaries.

Key races included mayoral primaries in both Milwaukee and Kenosha. Incumbent Cavalier Johnson received a decisive 86 percent of the roughly 30,000 votes cast Tuesday in Milwaukee; he’ll be joined on the April ballot by Wisconsin God Squad founder David King, who finished second with just under 10 percent. Activist and paralegal Ieshuh Griffin finished third with around 1,000 votes; she’ll be running against both Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and 3rd District Alderman Jonathan Brostoff in April.

In Kenosha, the mayoral field is down from nine primary candidates to two: David Bogdala and Lydia Spottswood will seek to replace outgoing mayor John Antaramian, who is not seeking re-election.

A handful of school referendums were also on the ballot Tuesday. In Waterford, voters once again rejected money to replace the district’s high school; the 91-million dollar referendum received a combined 5,588 “no” votes between two ballot questions. It was a rough day for referendums altogether; with voters in Burlington and Wilmont also rejecting money for operational costs.

Our news partners at TMJ4 News have a full list of primary results available here.

