Marty Schreiber is perhaps best known as a former Wisconsin governor, but he also became an author after taking on an unexpected profession for over 15 years.

Governor Schreiber became a caregiver when his wife, Elaine, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2007. He wrote about his experience in My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver.

He told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News the book is a guide for caregivers, but most of all, it’s a love story.

“My realizable goal and reality is to help my loved one live their best life possible,” said Governor Schreiber. “That is something to work for and it may be the saving grace of it all.”

Caregivers often endure a multitude of challenges when caring for someone with Alzheimer’s: from coordinating medical appointments and transportation, to facing financial, mental and physical lifestyle changes.

“If Alzheimer’s is bad, ignorance of the disease is worse,” said Governor Schreiber. “I was ignorant of this disease. I didn’t understand how imporant it was for me to join Elaine in her world.”

CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin Dr. John Raymond joined the conversation and told WTMJ that most caregivers for Alzheimer’s patients are their children or spouses.

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia in the U.S. and the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S.

“Two-thirds of Alzheimer’s patients are women,” said Dr. Raymond. “There is a predisposition for women in part because women live longer than men, but there’s something else biologically going on.”

In addition to his book, Governor Schreiber works to recognize and support Alzheimer’s caregivers through his volunteerism with the Alzheimer’s Association.