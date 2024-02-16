ELKHORN – The man arrested on February 5 as a person of interest in the shooting deaths of Emerson and Gina Weingart at the Sports Page Barr in Elkhorn has been charged with their murders.

Thomas Routt, 57, has been held in the Walworth County Jail since his arrest. He is facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon as well as armed robbery and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Routt is no stranger to the inside of a jail cell, having spent over 25 years in federal prison for a variety of offenses, including arson, burglary, and forgery. Routt was paroled in 2020.

According to the Elkhorn Police Department, witness said a man was using the gaming machines at the bar when he suddenly pointed a gun at Gina Weingart, who was tending bar. Police say they believe the man was Routt, who allegedly shot Weingart after ordering her and the witness not to move.

The witness fled, and after Routt’s arrest he allegedly “admitted to shooting both Emerson and Gina Weingart and following the eyewitness out the back door and shooting the eyewitness as they fled.”

Elkhorn Police said his motive was robbery, with Routt stealing between $120 and $140 from the bar’s cash register after the shootings. The investigation is ongoing but police do not believe anyone else was involved in the crime.

Routt made his initial appearance in court on February 16.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.

