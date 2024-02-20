TWO RIVERS – An Amber Alert has been issued as Two Rivers police search for a missing three-year-old boy. Elijah Vue is described as having Hmong and white ethnicity with sandy hair and brown eyes and is wearing gray sweat pants, a long sleeve dark colored shirt and red and green dinosaur slip on shoes. He also has a birth mark on his left knee.

Photo by the Two Rivers police department.

According to the alert, Elijah’s caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at their residence. No description of a suspect or suspect vehicle has been released.

The Two Rivers police department is asking for the public’s help with the search, asking anyone with information on Elijah’s whereabouts to call them at (920) 686-7200.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.