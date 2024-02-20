MILWAUKEE — Five new podcasts that take you closer to the Milwaukee Bucks than ever before are launching today through Bucks+ Audio, a first-of-its-kind platform that will serve as a hub for exclusive Bucks content highlighting compelling stories, franchise history, Bucks fan interactions and much more.

This collaboration between the Milwaukee Bucks and Good Karma Brands kicks off Tuesday with the following lineup:

Behind the Bucks, presented by Gallagher : An episodic long-form podcast that explores the untold stories of players, team history, and more.

: An episodic long-form podcast that explores the untold stories of players, team history, and more. Hear District : A weekly podcast hosted by Milwaukee Bucks legend Marques Johnson and his son Chris Johnson, featuring conversations with the biggest names in basketball. Fans will even have a chance to submit questions via email at [email protected] !

: A weekly podcast hosted by Milwaukee Bucks legend Marques Johnson and his son Chris Johnson, featuring conversations with the biggest names in basketball. Fans will even have a chance to submit questions via email at ! Bucks in Six : Originated on 620 WTMJ, this six-minute exclusive audio recap hosted by Greg Matzek gives you all the highlights, action, and big moments from each game so you don’t miss a single moment of excitement.

: Originated on 620 WTMJ, this six-minute exclusive audio recap hosted by Greg Matzek gives you all the highlights, action, and big moments from each game so you don’t miss a single moment of excitement. Thanalysis : This weekly podcast hosted by Thanasis Antetokounmpo joined Bucks+ in its second season. Thanasis brings fun, motivational, educational, and honest conversation to the NBA podcast space, featuring weekly guests from the basketball world.

: This weekly podcast hosted by Thanasis Antetokounmpo joined Bucks+ in its second season. Thanasis brings fun, motivational, educational, and honest conversation to the NBA podcast space, featuring weekly guests from the basketball world. Courtside with Gale Klappa: Every week, host Gale Klappa sits down with the Milwaukee Bucks to bring you unparalleled access to players, coaches and the front office.

“At the beginning of January, we introduced the world to Bucks+, and today, I am excited to have it live for fans,” stated Dustin Godsey, Bucks’ Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “Our goal is to add more podcasts outside of our initial five, offering more content for our fans. The Milwaukee Bucks’ story is rich and untold, making the possibilities for Bucks+ endless.”

The first story told on Behind the Bucks contains five episodes, featuring Kristin Lappas, Conner Schell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Joanne Anton and Jay Williams, who dive deeper into the stories and making of the new Amazon documentary, Giannis: The Marvelous Journey.

“The Bucks+ platform isn’t just about basketball, it transcends it. It will connect fans to the team, tell players’ stories and historic moments in ways we haven’t heard, explore the Bucks Organization, and so much more,” Greg Scalzo, Good Karma Brands Milwaukee Market Manager explained. “Our goal is to peel back the layers of our home team and allow fans a deeper look and understanding. Bucks+ is also a place to tell the story of Milwaukee as it relates to the Bucks and elevate the city we live, work, and play.”

You can start listening today at bucks.com/plus and stay tuned as more podcasts are launched on Bucks+. Podcasts are also available on your platform of choice.

