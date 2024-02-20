KENOSHA — Nine candidates are on the ballot to be the new mayor of the city of Kenosha on Election Tuesday in Wisconsin. About 4,000 voters were registered to vote at Journey Church. It was a nice, sunny day for the people who came to vote in person, and some voters shared their thoughts on what a new mayor should focus on if elected.

Kenosha voter, Bob, told WTMJ: “I’m looking for a mayor who is more interested in social issues than in control of the community”.

Another voter, Zachary Stanley, told WTMJ he wants a mayor who focuses more on family and schools. “I’m looking for someone that’s going to help me take care of my family, help with the schools, and keep them open,” Stanley said. “And help us stay involved with our kids in the schools… let me be involved… I’m just looking for that kind of support.”

Another issue he wants to be worked on is the roads. “There’s just been so much construction going on… it’s kind of been a headache,” he said.

Stanley said he’s been a Kenosha resident for five years, and he wants good things to keep coming to the southern Wisconsin city. “It’s been a heck of a time [living here over the years]… hopefully we can just keep growing,” he said. “Right between Milwaukee and Chicago… great place to be.”

The nine mayoral candidates on the ballot are Andreas Meyer, Mary Morgan, Elizabeth Garcia, Kelly MacKay, Lydia Spottswood, Gregory Bennett Jr., Tony Garcia, Koerri Elijah, and David F. Bogdala.

In addition, Kenosha Aldermanic District 3 is up for election as Tanya McLean, Jan Michalski, and Cortney Marshall run against each other, and Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 3 has Heather Iverson, William Michel, and Frank Gagliardi racing for that position.