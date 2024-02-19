MILWAUKEE – A four-year-old was shot and killed Sunday morning in what Milwaukee Police are ruling an accidental shooting.

The incident occurred around 10:23 am Sunday near 64th Court and Bradley Road on the city’s northwest side. Two guns were recovered on scene, but police did not make any arrests after an hours-long investigation.

Our partners at TMJ4 News report it’s not clear what led up to the shooting, but Milwaukee Police say it appears to be accidental in nature.

