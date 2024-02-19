What goes into the making of a television show focused on Wisconsin politics?

How much homework does a TV host have to do to prepare for interviewing the top political figures in the state every Sunday morning?

UpFront is one of the most popular political shows on television in Wisconsin and a must-watch for political junkies. Host Matt Smith and Channel 12 Managing Editor Renee Raffaelli stopped by the Scaffidiology podcast to talk about what goes into the program and shared their thoughts on covering the presidential election in 2024.