MIDDLETON – The Wisconsin corporate headquarters for American Girl will be closing this year.

WISC-TV in Madison reports around 30 employees will be impacted by the closure, as the facility spreads its closure out between February and September of this year.

American Girl has been operated by Mattel since 1998. This year the company was urged by investors to sell American Girl in order to stave off dropping stock prices.

The news comes one week after the Madison Children’s Museum held its final American Girl sale at the Alliant Energy Center.

According to data from the U.S. Toy Association, U.S. retail sales of toys generated $28.0 billion in 2023, a decrease of eight percent. Although sales declined, the market grew 26% in 2023 compared to 2019.

