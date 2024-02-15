Snow may be in the air today, but that faint sound you hearing coming from the warm desert in Phoenix is Brewers baseball right around the corner.

On Wednesday, pitchers and catchers officially reported to spring training, and the eagerness of this season just became a reality for me, and likely for you, too.

After winning 92 games and the N.L Central title mere months ago, this off-season we all just encountered as Brewers fans may go down as one of the more memorable things in the last handful of years.

A new season, will certainly bring lots of new changes to Milwaukee for 2024, and for me, the new season has led me to a different kind of optimism.

For years under Craig Cousnell, we all knew what this team was going to do. They were going to win around 90 games or so, compete for the division, and make a push in the playoffs.

This year, what excites me, is the unknown. Now, does that make me spoiled as a Brewers fan? Not sure “spoiled,” and “Brewers fan,” can be used in the same sentence, but let’s face it, life over the last 6 years has been good to us, but with that being said, there is reason to be excited about 2024, even if this team doesn’t meet those same expectations they have in years past.

The addition of Rhys Hoskins, finally seeing Jackson Chourio have his shot in the bigs, the freshman who now will now be elevated to new roles, a manager who will have lots to prove, and, most importantly, a city with a chip on its shoulder the size of five counties to prove to their old skipper that big cities don’t always mean bigger opportunities.

It’s going to be a different kind of fun this season in Milwaukee, no matter what happens.