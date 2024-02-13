VERNON – After nine days, 16-year-old Isaiah Cramer remains missing. The teenager was last seen leaving a mental health facility on February 4 in the village of Vernon. His father, Vance Cramer, joined Wis. Afternoon News to provide an update on the search for his son.

“The detectives from Waukesha have been extremely thorough,” Cramer said. “They’re leading this investigation and daily we have hope. There are people that call in and say ‘we think we saw him here’ and they jump on it right away.”

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office has been leading the investigation, and last updated the public on February 9, saying that the searchers had still not been able to discover Isaiah’s whereabouts.

Cramer said the last time he saw Isaiah in person was on the night of February 3, when they went to a dinner and a movie. He said it’s not the first time Isaiah has run away.

“It wasn’t anything surprising. He just was frustrated or angry at something and just left,” Cramer said. “There was no extenuating circumstances or anything that got him so upset that he left – he just left.”

Cramer said the first breakthrough was when a neighbor of the facility in Vernon, who owns hunting lands across from the mental health facility, was able to capture Isaiah on his trail cameras. But Cramer said Isaiah is without his medication, which he needs to treat his epilepsy.

“Couple years ago he was off of his medicine for I think four days and he had a pretty big seizure,” he said. “He hasn’t had one since but the last time he had his seizure medicine was on Sunday in the morning. It’s been nine days now since he had it last.”

Since Isaiah was reported missing, Cramer said the response from the community has been tremendous.

“The more we can get this out into the public the more we can make people aware of this, the better the chance of finding him,” he said. “Prayer and share, that’s what I’ve been saying. Pray and share.”

The family is also offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps bring Isaiah home.

Isaiah is described as a light-skinned black male, 5’8” to 5’10,” approximately 200 pounds and was last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. If you have any information his location, please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 446-5090.

