Position: Host, Wisconsin’s Midday News

Hometown: Elm Grove, Wis.

When did she join WTMJ? February 2024

Follow on:

Five Fun Facts About Jessica Tighe:

For college sports, Jessica is a Hoosiers fan. When it comes to pro sports, she’s all-in on Wisconsin’s teams.

Her dog is named Baxter, and while he did “bark twice” when they first moved to Milwaukee, he is not named after the beloved dog from “Anchorman.”

Jessica is a foodie! One of her favorite pastimes is discovering new restaurants.

She was honored by the Iowa Broadcast News Association for breaking news coverage from her first day reporting in that community.

Bio:

Jessica Tighe is an Emmy-nominated journalist whose Southeast Wisconsin roots have inspired an impressive career. From being a weather helper at Summerfest to her first internship turning investigative news reports in Milwaukee, telling stories by and for Wisconsin communities is a major point of emphasis for Jessica.

A graduate of Indiana University, Jessica reported and anchored in La Crosse, Wis., West Virginia and the Quad Cities, located on the Illinois/Iowa border. From 2013 to 2020, she was a staple of CBS 58 in Milwaukee, where she co-anchored the Morning News and helped produce, host and manage community affairs programming.

Jessica covered key moments in Southeast Wisconsin history including civil unrest in Sherman Park, the opening of Fiserv Forum and an on-site report in Pennsylvania for a first look at Milwaukee’s ‘The Hop’ streetcar.

She’s bringing her talents to 620 WTMJ as co-host of Wisconsin’s Midday News, where she and Greg Matzek will dissect the stories of the day while bringing a fresh look at stories on the local, citywide and statewide levels.