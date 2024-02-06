MILWAUKEE – The winter warm up in southeast Wisconsin will continue this week.

High temperatures will range from the upper 40’s on Wednesday to the 50’s on Thursday and Friday, according to Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky.

“We’ll get close to (breaking temperature records,” Niznansky told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “On Friday, the record is only 51 degrees. I think we’ll get there. It’ll certainly feel like spring.”

Mild now but record-breaking spring-like temperatures possible later this week. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/7ubesQTt8u — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) February 6, 2024

The uncommon high temps doesn’t mean winter is over, he said.

“I’m sure we’ll have a few more bouts of winter weather and some snow,” Niznansky explained. “We’re not going to go the rest of winter with absolutely no snow. However, I don’t see any indication that we’ll jump into (what is considered) a typical Wisconsin winter.”

With the snow quickly melting, green grass is beginning to show.

“There are spots in my yard that are greener than in July,” he joked.