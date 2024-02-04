MILWAUKEE – A violent Saturday night and early Sunday morning saw eight people shot in seven separate incidents across the city of Milwaukee. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., a period of only seven hours.

Three teenagers were shot during this time period, including an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds. One of those 16-year-olds was taken to the hospital in serious condition and all seven other shooting victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. None of the shootings were fatal.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirms it is investigating all of the shootings but in each case has not identified or arrested any suspects. Two of the shootings occurred on the northwest side of Milwaukee, two occurred in the Harambee neighborhood, and two occurred on the city’s south side.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.