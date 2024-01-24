WAUKESHA, Wis. – A dome containing over 1600 tons in Waukesha County collapsed on Tuesday.

The dome was the oldest of three salt domes at a Waukesha Highway Operations located at 1641 Woodburn Rd. The incident happened around 3:40pm Tuesday. There were no injuries, and no one was inside or loading salt during the collapse. The collapse didn’t affect the public.

The salt dome was over 37 years old. The DPW is hopeful they can salvage some of the salt that collapsed.

The cause of the fall is unknown, and an investigation is underway.