Wisconsin’s farmers, growers and food-makers are proud of what they produce and want to educate visitors about how it all happens. Plan a trip to gain a deeper appreciation of Wisconsin’s agricultural prowess. Here’s to having fun on the farm.

Tour a working dairy farm in Dane County

Travel to Dane County to get an inside look at a working dairy farm.Hinchley’s Dairy Farm is a family-owned operation that welcomes visitors to learn more about farming.

You’ll go on a guided tour where you can hand milk a cow, pet and feed animals, and see what’s growing in the fields during a hayride.Spring is a particularly enjoyable time to visit with newly born animals running around.You may even get the chance to bottle feed a calf.

Stop in Jefferson on your way back to the Milwaukee area for an iconic eating experience.Wedl’s Hamburger Stand & Ice Cream Parlor has been feeding hungry customers since 1916.You’ll enjoy famous burgers served in a simple, old-fashioned way that make for a mouthwatering meal.Then pair it with a delicious ice cream concoction, such as sundaes, floats and shakes covered with creative toppings.

A self-guided tour for green thumbs in Clark County

Get all your gardening needs in Clark County during a tour of the area’s greenhouses.The county boasts 25 different greenhouses, and you can visit all of them on a self-guided driving tour.

At each stop, you’ll walk into a colorful scene of vibrant flowers. The greenhouses offer a wide selection of goods like hanging flower baskets, perennials and seeds to starter plants and garden décor. Stock up on flowers, veggies, fruits and more to fill out your garden at home.

Make a pitstop at Fannies Supper Club & Motel in Neillsville for a memorable meal. You’ll savor elevated versions of classic supper club dishes in a cozy and stylish setting. Culinary creativity is found in the appetizers, entrees and even sides, like a baked sweet potato topped with maple butter, brown sugar and toasted marshmallows.

Good times with goats in Fond du Lac County

Learn about — and taste — award-winning goat cheese by visiting LaClare Creamery.The cheesemaker in Fond du Lac County invites the public to experience this beautiful property.On a self-guided tour, you’ll see cheesemaking in action through large viewing windows peering into the factory floor.

Then head outside to see the goats supplying all that milk. Some will be climbing on a “goat silo” structure out front, while hundreds more are found at the goat barn. You may even spot a donkey or llama hanging about in the goat barn.Larger groups of 10 or more can arrange a guided tour for an in-depth experience.

Time you visit with one of the special events LaClare Creamery hosts.This includes events like gardening workshops, baby goat petting, cheese pairings and goat yoga.Be sure to grab a meal from the onside café. You’ll find brunch dishes, salads, sandwiches, soups and more fresh flavors.The dishes wonderfully highlight LaClare Creamery’s cheeses, like the French toast topped with blueberry vanilla chevre.

