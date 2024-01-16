UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-41/894 are re-opened from a car fire on the side of the road. I-43 near Good Hope Rd remains blocked because of a crash.

MILWAUKEE — Two serious issues on the southbound lanes of I-43 and I-41/894 are slowing Milwaukee traffic on Tuesday morning, including a car fire and a crash.

The four rightmost lanes of southbound I-41/894 are closed at Beloit Rd as authorities respond to a car fire on the side of the roadway, as announced by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on Tuesday morning.

As seen on 511 WI traffic cameras via WisDOT, emergency responders including a fire vehicle and a law enforcement vehicle are on the scene. Although the fire isn’t plainly visible from the available camera angle, it’s clear that heavy plumes of smoke are emitting from the front of the stalled car.

If you plan to head southbound on I-41/894 near Beloit Road, you’re advised to find an alternate route or brace for delays. Milwaukee traffic is slowly flowing through the two leftmost lanes, but with the high number of semi-trucks and trailers being condensed to this limited roadway, travel times are sure to be delayed.

In the same timeframe, a crash on the southbound lanes of I-43 near Good Hope Rd has completely blocked traffic. If you plan to head south on I-43 this morning or early afternoon, consider finding an alternate route. WisDOT has pulled all cameras in the area of the crash.

This is a developing news situation. If further details are made clear, an update or follow-up may be issued.

