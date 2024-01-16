MILWAUKEE – Wind chills will remain 15-to-30 below zero on Tuesday, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. A slight warm up is on the way, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Tyler Moore.

“Highs get back near the teens on Wednesday,” Moore said.

The dangerously cold wind chills prompted Milwaukee Public School to cancel class on Tuesday.

Click here for a complete list of closures, courtesy of TMJ4 News.

ALERT: Due to extremely cold temperatures, MPS schools will be closed Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Milwaukee Recreation and school extracurricular activities will be cancelled.



All CS and Admin Buildings will be open. Those employees should report to their work site. pic.twitter.com/f22l1gGt41 — Milwaukee MPS (@MilwaukeeMPS) January 16, 2024

WTMJ 5-DAY FORECAST



TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy, Still Bitter Cold

High: 4. Wind Chill: -30 to -15

Wind: WSW 15-25 mph 30 mph gusts

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, A Touch Warmer

Low: -2. Wind Chill: -25 to -15

Wind: W 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Not quite as cold

High: 14

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries

High: 17

FRIDAY: Chance Snow Showers, Breezy

High: 15

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 16