MILWAUKEE – Wind chills will remain 15-to-30 below zero on Tuesday, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. A slight warm up is on the way, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Tyler Moore.
“Highs get back near the teens on Wednesday,” Moore said.
The dangerously cold wind chills prompted Milwaukee Public School to cancel class on Tuesday.
ALERT: Due to extremely cold temperatures, MPS schools will be closed Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Milwaukee Recreation and school extracurricular activities will be cancelled.
All CS and Admin Buildings will be open. Those employees should report to their work site. pic.twitter.com/f22l1gGt41
WTMJ 5-DAY FORECAST
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy, Still Bitter Cold
High: 4. Wind Chill: -30 to -15
Wind: WSW 15-25 mph 30 mph gusts
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, A Touch Warmer
Low: -2. Wind Chill: -25 to -15
Wind: W 10-20 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Not quite as cold
High: 14
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries
High: 17
FRIDAY: Chance Snow Showers, Breezy
High: 15
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 16