MILWAUKEE — Students and faculty of Hales Corners Elementary School have been evacuated to their local library after a natural gas leak was discovered outside the building on Tuesday morning. Reunification is underway with parents being advised to pick their children up from the Hales Corners Library.

As announced by the Whitnall School District shortly after 10 a.m. CST on Tuesday, students were briskly transported to the library by school bus once the leak was discovered.

“First and foremost, all HCE students are safe and accounted for at the Hales Corners Library,” the Hales Corner Police Department stated via social media. “It is extremely important that you follow the parent reunification procedures to ensure the continued safety of all students.

Parents are required to bring a photo ID in order to pick up their children. If someone who is not listed as an official emergency contact with the school is picking a child up, the parent or guardian is required to send an email with context and information to [email protected].

Furthermore, traffic to the area is being run through Janesville Rd to the south. Vehicles will be prompted to exit to the north. School leaders and law enforcement are concerned about the influx of traffic this issue may cause, so proceed with caution and avoid the area if you can.

If you only have a student in grades three through five at Hales Corners Elementary, you can visit the library’s lower lot. Students from K4 through 5 will meet with their children at the library’s upper lot.

Parents will receive further updates on reunification via email or the Infinite Campus Parent app.

