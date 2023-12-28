SHEBOYGAN – Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin resumed abortion services at their Sheboygan Health Center as of 9:00 a.m. on December 28, drawing a crowd of dozens of anti-abortion protestors to the sidewalk outside the clinic for a rally organized by Pro-Life Wisconsin.

The Sheboygan clinic is the third Planned Parenthood facility to resume abortion services in the state, after Milwaukee and Madison’s health centers restarted the practice back in September. This followed a ruling by Dane County Judge Diane Schlipper in Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin’s 1849 ban, in which she ruled the law does not prohibit medical abortions.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin confirmed to WTMJ in September that the organization was always planning to reopen the Sheboygan clinic for abortions, and that the reason for the delay was related to staffing issues.

To Pro-Life Wisconsin state director Dan Miller, however, the timing had a different meaning.

“I appreciate all the people who have come out today to stand up for life for these precious little babies who Planned Parenthood – three days after Christmas – wants to kill,” Miller said.

On December 28, 2023 in Sheboygan, WI, there is a rally/prayer gathering at Planned Parenthood. Exact address is 2108 Kohler Memorial Dr, Suite 102, and time is 10:30am – 11:30am. Our hope is to attempt to open the hearts and minds of both abortion workers and pregnant mothers. pic.twitter.com/FjphnDw7fx — Pro-Life Wisconsin (@ProLifeWI) December 27, 2023

Miller said part of the goal was to make a statement against the resumption of abortions in Sheboygan, and in Wisconsin overall, but that Pro-Life Wisconsin is aiming for a much higher goal.

“We want Planned Parenthood gone, we want it closed,” he said.

Miller was the speaker at a rally organized by his group, which also brought together members of 40 Days for Life Sheboygan, with co-leader of the group Germaine Souick one of multiple people who are no strangers to marching outside the clinic.

“We do two 40 day periods each year, one during Lent and one in the fall, where’ we’re out here 12 hours a day, 40 days straight,” Souick said.

Among the rally’s earliest attendees was Victor Schupp, who told WTMJ he marches outside the Planned Parenthood every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday – the three days it’s open.

“I’m praying for the end of abortion,” Schupp said. “And praying for the people who are giving abortions to soon see the light of day and not do this.”

Beyond prayer, Miller said a main goal of the rally was to continue to encourage women to seek out Pro-Life Wisconsin’s preferred alternative, Anchor of Hope, a pregnancy center that sits across the street from the Planned Parenthood clinic.

“They help moms and babies before birth and in many cases long after the baby is born, so we appreciate all that they do,” Miller said.

In a statement to WTMJ, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allison Linton said:

“We are excited and grateful to resume medication abortion services at our Sheboygan health center today. Patients and community are our priority and being able to provide this essential care at another health center is important to the health and well-being of Wisconsinites. Patients who walk through our doors know they will receive the comprehensive, high quality, nonjudgmental, and confidential reproductive care they deserve.”

Appointments for abortion services are now available at Planned Parenthood health centers in Sheboygan, Milwaukee, and Madison.