WEST ALLIS – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds in a West Allis home Saturday.

Police say two bodies, one male and one female, were recovered at a home near 57th and Walker around 6:30pm. Authorities were sent to the home to conduct a welfare check.

There is believed to be no threat to the public at this time. Police could not confirm the circumstances leading up to the deaths.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: