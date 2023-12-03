MILWAUKEE – The Wisconsin Badgers are going bowling in Tampa. The 7-5 Badgers will play No. 13 LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl, previously known as the Outback Bowl, on New Year’s Day.

Season ticket holders and donors can request bowl game tickets until Tuesday, December 5, and will be notified the next day.

Tickets for the general public will be available starting Thursday, December 7 online at UWBadgers.com, over the phone by calling 1.800.GO.BADGERS or in person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office beginning at 9:00 a.m.

