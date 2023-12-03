MILWAUKEE – The Wisconsin Badgers are going bowling in Tampa. The 7-5 Badgers will play No. 13 LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl, previously known as the Outback Bowl, on New Year’s Day.
The #FootballInParadise Matchup is set! The Wisconsin Badgers will face off against an SEC opponent (TBA) at the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl!— ReliaQuest Bowl (@ReliaQuestBowl) December 3, 2023
🗓️ New Years Day 2024
⏰ Kickoff @ 12:00 PM ET
🏟️ Raymond James Stadium
🏆 @badgerfootball vs. (TBA)
🎟 https://t.co/gJfU92fELI pic.twitter.com/cqboqk38Tw
Season ticket holders and donors can request bowl game tickets until Tuesday, December 5, and will be notified the next day.
Tickets for the general public will be available starting Thursday, December 7 online at UWBadgers.com, over the phone by calling 1.800.GO.BADGERS or in person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office beginning at 9:00 a.m.
