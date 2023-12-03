MILWAUKEE – Three Union Pacific train cars derailed early Saturday morning near the Milwaukee-St. Francis border.

A spokesperson for the rail company said the derailment happened around 5:20am Saturday near Highway 794 and East Howard Avenue.

Our partners at TMJ4 News report of the three train cars to derail, two were empty. The third contained soybean oil.

There were no injuries on scene, and there is believed to be no environmental threat stemming from the derailment.

