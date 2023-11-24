MILWAUKEE — How many ways can you get into the holiday spirit? Trees on display, amazing acrobatics, movies and musicals! Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area to maximize your weekend fun, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

FEZTIVAL OF TREES

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY — TRIPOLI SHRINE, 3000 W. WISCONSIN AVENUE IN MILWAUKEE

The Grinch is this year’s theme, but you’ll see trees with all kinds of decorations inside the architectural delight that is The Tripoli Shrine. Santa will be there and maybe you’ll win one of the beautiful trees in the raffle!

$5 admission for adults, FREE for children 12 and younger.

For more, click here.

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL’S “’TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE…”

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY — MILLER HIGH LIFE THEATER

“‘Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters – and a soundtrack including holiday classics re-invented by Cirque du Soleil. The show was conceived and is directed by Cirque du Soleil Senior Artistic Director James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater.” – Cirque du Soleil

For more info, click here.

To hear the “What’s On Tap” interview with the married castmates who play the rollerskating Disco Lovers in the show, click here.

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS WITH THE MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY — BRADLEY SYMPHONY CENTER

Calling all cotton-headed ninnymuggins!

“Experience your favorite Christmas film transformed with the music of a live symphony orchestra in Elf™ in Concert! For the first time ever, audiences can rediscover the magic of this holiday classic while a live symphony orchestra performs John Debney’s wonderful score and Santa Claus soars across the big screen in high-definition.” – Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

For more info, click here.

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL

NOW THROUGH DECEMBER 24 – MARCUS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER’S TODD WEHR THEATER

“The horrible Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world. The entire town panics when these rowdy six siblings are cast in the church’s annual Christmas pageant. It’s up to good-hearted Mrs. Bradley to help the Herdmans – and the rest of the town – discover the true meaning of Christmas before it’s too late. Silent night? Not a chance, but sometimes a little joyful noise is just right for Christmas.” – First Stage

For more info, click here.