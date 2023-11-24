An outbreak of Salmonella linked to cantaloupes and other pre-cut fruit products is expanding.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an additional 17 affected states and 56 infected people have been reported since the cantaloupe recall was first announced earlier this month.

The total case count is now 99 people in 32 states, including two deaths reported in Minnesota and 45 hospitalizations overall. Canada is also investigating this outbreak.

A total of eight cases have been reported so far in Wisconsin. Only four other states — Minnestoa, Ohio, Missouri and Arizona — also have more than seven total cases.

The following products are affected:

Whole cantaloupes with a sticker that says “Malichita” or “Rudy” with the number “4050” and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique.”

Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys and fruit medleys sold in Oklahoma stores between October 30th and November 10th.

ALDI whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks in clamshell packaging and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging with best-by dates between October 27th and October 31st in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mixes and fruit mixes packed in clear square or round plastic containers. Affected products have best-by dates from November 7th to November 12th and are sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The CDC says to not consume any recalled cantaloupes and other fruit products. They should be thrown away or returned where purchased, and items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit should be washed.

The most common symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Those with weakened immune systems as well as children younger than five and adults older than 65 may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

The salmonella outbreak investigation is ongoing and updates for Wisconsin are available from the state Department of Health Services.