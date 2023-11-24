DETROIT – If you’ve ever seen the tv show “Family Guy”, there’s a scene from an episode a few years ago where the talking dog Brian falls into a lion pit at the local zoo, and as they growl and encroach on him, he nervously quips: “Hey guys, it’s Thanksgiving, shouldn’t you be in Detroit losing a football game right now?”

It’s funny how a statement made as a quick throw-away gag in 2014 remains relevant nearly ten years later, as Jordan Love once again looked solid and the Packers held off a late Detroit surge for a 29-22 win at Ford Field on Turkey Day.

Love finished 22-32 for 268 yards and three scores, one each to Christian Watson, Jaylen Reed, and Tucker Kraft. But it was the defense that was the star of the game, particularly in the first half. Linebacker Rashan Gary had three sacks and a forced fumble, one of three on the day for Green Bay, while fifth-year safety Jonathan Owens scooped up a Jared Goff fumble and took it back 27 yards for a score. In total, the Packers defense sacked Goff eight times, and had pressure in the backfield from start to finish.

The story going into the day Thursday was the lack of running back depth for Green Bay, due to an MCL sprain sidelining Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon going into the day questionable with a groin injury. But Dillon ultimately did get the start, and despite a pedestrian 43 yards on 14 rushing attempts, had one play where he lept over a diving would-be Lions tackle and scampered for a first down.

Also, on a bit of a personal note, someone needs to find the FOX Sports producer who flubbed the annual turkey leg tradition and give them a piece of our collective minds. Usually after the game, the player or players interviewed on the field afterwards are given a roasted turkey leg to chow down on. It was a tradition started by the late John Madden and Pat Summeral when they would broadcast the FOX Thanksgiving Day game years ago. But when Jordan Love was interviewed by Erin Andrews on the field, there was no turkey to be found. “If you’re looking for a turkey leg, we don’t have one.” Andrews said to Love. “But we’re going to make a donation on your behalf.” Where was the turkey? Rumor has it color commentator Greg Olson ate the turkey, but he took to Twitter to deny this after the game. On behalf of myself and Packer nation, let’s get Jordan Love his turkey!

The Packers now get an extra-long break before their next matchup: a prime-time showdown against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.