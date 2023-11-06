UPDATE (11:55am 11/6/23) – Milwaukee Police Sergeant Efrain Cornejo has released the following statement regarding the crash:

“On Monday, November 6th, 2023, at approximately 10:10 a.m., Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and a 56-year-old male officer, with 28-years of service, were involved in a collision on North 68th Street., and West Silver Spring Drive. Both Chief Norman and the officer were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The circumstances that led to the collision are being investigated by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Milwaukee Police want to wish Chief Norman and the officer a complete and speedy recovery.“

MILWAUKEE — Jeffrey Norman, Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, was involved in a car accident while leaving a reckless driving event near N 68th St & W Silver Spring Dr in Milwaukee on Monday morning.

Our news partners at TMJ4 were on the scene for the event and witnessed the Police Chief sitting upright on the sidewalk following the crash. The extent of his injuries is unclear at this stage of the situation.

Chief Norman was then transported away by ambulance, which received a police escort to an area hospital. It’s unclear which hospital he was transported to. TMJ4 reports that they saw Chief Norman wearing a neck brace in the wake of the accident.

Milwaukee’s Police Chief was leaving a Monday morning event about reckless driving in the city at the Milwaukee Police Fourth District at 6929 West Silver Spring Dr.

It appears that a dump truck may have been involved in this accident. It’s unclear who was driving that vehicle or who is responsible for this accident.

