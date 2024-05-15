How are Downtown Milwaukee’s biggest companies juggling getting work done with the challenges of the city hosting the Republican National Convention?

Are local food and beverage vendors seeing a rise in bookings related to the RNC?

Decision Wisconsin’s Steve Scaffidi sat down with the Milwaukee Business Journal’s Rich Kirchen to look at what’s happening in the business community as one of the biggest political events of the year comes to Milwaukee.

Steve Scaffidi is the host of the Political Power Hour on 620WTMJ, Monday through Friday, 9-10 a.m.