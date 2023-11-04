MILWAUKEE – Commuters on the far west side of Milwaukee County have had headaches with the construction on I-41 North for three years, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it will be paying off.

Sean Race with the Wisconsin DOT says drivers should notice a significantly easier drive around W. North Avenue getting onto I-94 and I-41 as new traffic corridors will be opening Monday, November 6th.

“When this job is done, we’ll have four lanes all the way up to Burleigh Street,” said Race. “With the congestion that everyone sees coming out of the Zoo, our hope is that it will go away.”

Race explained that 41-Northbound from the Zoo Interchange to Watertown Plank Road had been three lanes because of the construction. Now that its about to be completed, four lanes will be available.

While the lanes will be opening up soon, Race says some remnants of the project will remain until Thanksgiving.

“We’ll open up all the lanes on Monday but we’re still going to have barrels for a couple weeks,” said Race. “Any project of this size takes awhile to get the finishing touches wrapped up.”

Race recognized the inconveniences caused by the construction, and thanked the residents in the area.

“This has been a very complex project. I can’t thank the contractors who built this enough. This has been very impactful to residents and local businesses, we’re very excited to just open all this up and be done.”

