MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council voted to approve a three-year reauthorization of the Anti-Displacement Neighborhood Preference Policy this week. The move will apply to housing developments receiving financial assistance from the City of Milwaukee.

The resolution was sponsored by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs with the goal of ‘preserving choice for existing neighborhood residents and prioritizing equity for historically disadvantaged groups’.

The Preference Policy was created at the recommendation of a 2018 Anti-Displacement Plan for Neighborhoods Surrounding Downtown Milwaukee. The Preference Policy designated 20 percent of the affordable housing units receiving city assistance within a development to be prioritized for existing residents of the zip code.

Council members Coggs, Stamper and Pérez issued the following statement concerning the Preference Policy:

“The Preference Policy has proven to be a greatly beneficial tool as we work to help long-time residents avoid displacement and remain and thrive in their neighborhoods. We want to thank our colleagues for their support as we continue to work collaboratively to fight for residents so they can remain in the neighborhoods they helped to shape.”

