BREAKING: Milwaukee Brewers Manager Craig Counsell is leaving the franchise for a new role with the Chicago Cubs, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

MILWAUKEE — The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal is reporting that Manager Craig Counsell will manage a team other than the Milwaukee Brewers next season. This claim follows in line with recent reporting from ESPN’s Jeff Passan as well.

Counsell, 53, has been manager of the Milwaukee Brewers since 2015. He holds the franchise record for managerial wins and has led his team to the postseason in five of his nine seasons including five of the last six. The team finished atop the NL Central three times under Counsell in 2018, 2021 and 2023.

His departure has not yet been confirmed. This information comes from credible reporting, but Counsell still has time to make his final decision publically.

PREVIOUS: Brewers grant permission for Mets to speak with Craig Counsell

Three teams were publically linked to Counsell as a candidate for their managerial vacancy: The Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians. On Monday morning, the Guardians officially hired Stephen Vogt and the Mets are reportedly hiring Carlos Mendoza.

Raised in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, Counsell’s father worked for the Brewers organization during his childhood. He was eventually drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 1992 MLB Draft and was eventually traded to the Brewers in 2004.

Three seasons later, Counsell returned to Milwaukee as a free agent, where he finished his playing career and eventually moved into a hybrid front-office role along with color commentary for the ballclub until being hired as Manager.

TOP HEADLINES FROM 620 WTMJ — HOME OF THE MILWAUKEE BREWERS:

BREWER FANATIC: Do the Milwaukee Brewers have a concrete second baseman for 2024?