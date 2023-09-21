MILWAUKEE — Music, theatre, Gemütlichkeit in Germantown, and extra-special access for you to explore Milwaukee. WTMJ N.O.W.’s Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area to maximize your weekend fun, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS

FRIDAY AT 7 P.M. — BMO HARRIS PAVILION ON MILWAUKEE’S LAKEFRONT

Enjoy a night of foot-stomping music on Milwaukee’s lakefront with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at the BMO Harris Pavilion Friday night. This American band is an American folk-rock band with a lot of soul, energy and a horn section. They became known in 2015 with their hit, “S.O.B.”, and singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff brings a raw emotion for a dynamic performance.

LAST OUT: ELEGY OF A GREEN BERET

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY — MILWAUKEE’S SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE

The Gary Sinise Foundation brings the powerful play, “Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret” to Milwaukee’s Skylight Music Theatre for three special performances.

The play was written by Ret. Lt. Col Scott Mann and is performed by a cast of combat veterans and military-family members. Col. Mann, who spent 23 years in the military including 18 of those years as a green beret, believes in the impact of storytelling as a way to help veterans returning to civilian life heal through the arts, which is part of the mission of The Gary Sinise Foundation. The powerful play tells a story is based on a character named Danny Patton, who is an Army Green Beret who fought in Afghanistan and his experiences coming back from war.

Everyone is invited to attend. There are performances on Friday, September 22 (7:30 PM) and Saturday, September 23 (1 PM and 7:30 PM). Tickets are $25 and benefit The Gary Sinise Foundation. AND Military (active duty and veterans) and their families, first responders and their families and families of fallen heroes are admitted free of charge to the performances.

GERMANTOWN HUNSRUCKER OKTOBERFEST

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY — DHEINSVILLE HISTORIC PARK IN GERMANTOWN

It’s September but that means it’s Oktoberfest season and the Germantown Historical Society presents the annual Germantown Hunsrucker Oktoberfest on Saturday and Sunday in Dheinsville Historic Park.

Sing “Ein Prosit” while enjoying a pig roast and authentic German food, plus a bake sale.

Over 40 dogs are signed up to race at the 2023 Dheinsville Dachshund Dash benefiting Washington County Humane Society on Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock. Rain or shine!

Enjoy live traditional German music and German dancing. Sunday features a car show.

DOORS OPEN MILWAUKEE

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY — ALL AROUND MILWAUKEE

This annual event is your opportunity to explore and experience over 130 buildings in Milwaukee that you may never get access to – for free!

You can explore on your own with a self-guided app tour, reserve a spot in a group tour, or just stop in and check out the architectural and historical sites all around the city.

The Historic Milwaukee web site has a complete list of the Doors Open buildings and specific hours. City Hall, churches, art galleries, firehouses, hotels, bars, TV stations like Milwaukee PBS, and the Stone Creek Coffee factory are some of your options.

