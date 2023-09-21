Life, right now, for the Milwaukee Brewers is good.

In fact, it is quite good.

After another win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night, paired with a Cubs loss, the Brewers are sitting on the doorstep of winning their second division title in three years.

At the season’s beginning, not many – including myself, had pegged the Brewers to be in the position they currently are in. Gladly, I was wrong.

Kudos to the players.

Kudos to skipper Craig Counsell and kudos to general manager Matt Arnold for making all the right moves.

Because of all three, this Brewers team is peaking at just the right time.

Since getting swept at Dodger Stadium just over a month ago, the Brewers currently hold the best record in baseball in that span – going 21-9 – exactly how you want to play come this time of the year.

The pitching has been terrific. The offense has been getting better, and guys that were added later in the season have been key contributors for a team looking to heat up October.

Look, there is no telling how playoff baseball will unfold. Crazy and unpredictable things have occurred once the temperatures drop and the games heat up.

But thanks to everyone buying in, egos being set aside, and the club’s health improving this Brewers team is in a prime position to make some serious noise come playoff time.

It is October baseball, and as we have seen in the past – anything can and will happen.